Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,233.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

