Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDN. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 101,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,606. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

