Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,286. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

