Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.96. Denbury posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Denbury stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 565,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,324. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 3.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

