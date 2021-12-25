Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Lawson Products stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $436.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lawson Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

