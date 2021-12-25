Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,729. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.