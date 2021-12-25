Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.97). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 278,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,607. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $384.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

