Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce sales of $19.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.77 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,399. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZOO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

