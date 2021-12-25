Analyzing iFresh (IFMK) and Its Competitors

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iFresh to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iFresh and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1108 2630 2678 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. Given iFresh’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.10 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.01

iFresh’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iFresh rivals beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

