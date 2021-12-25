Analyzing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Prudential Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares Jackson Financial and Prudential Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial $54.15 billion 0.76 -$374.00 million $18.31 5.91

Jackson Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jackson Financial and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Prudential Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $108.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial 11.82% 9.33% 0.64%

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The Assurance IQ segment offers solutions to meet consumers financial needs. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Businesses segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes c

