Anchor Neural World (ANW) Market Cap Reaches $11.84 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $2.68 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

