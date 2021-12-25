Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.56 ($72.54).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a one year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

