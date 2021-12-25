Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -115.74. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.