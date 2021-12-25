Apron Network Price Tops $0.0230 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Apron Network has a market cap of $2.15 million and $607,637.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apron Network has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

