Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) versus Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Head to Head Comparison

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 22.28% 9.33% 2.74% Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.11, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 1.97 $1.41 billion $4.96 8.77 Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.22 $133.32 million $3.56 10.85

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Horace Mann Educators on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves in net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

