Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

