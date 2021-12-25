Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $3,551,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

