Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,808 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Argo Group International worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.