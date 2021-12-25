Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 312,406 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £44.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.60.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Kerim Sener purchased 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,520 ($23,147.05). Also, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,847.14).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.