Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.27. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 13,578 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

