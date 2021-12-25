ARMOR Market Capitalization Reaches $11.17 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $121,859.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.