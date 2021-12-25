Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.