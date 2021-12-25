ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

