Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.33 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $41.49 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.