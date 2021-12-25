Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.44 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of STAG Industrial worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

