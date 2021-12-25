Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.