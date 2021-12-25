Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 30,478 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $28.22 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

