Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

