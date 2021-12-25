Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $64.01 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

