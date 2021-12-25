Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.07 ($21.43).

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

