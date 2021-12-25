Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will report $113.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVIR. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

AVIR opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.