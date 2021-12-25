Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

