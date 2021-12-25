Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

