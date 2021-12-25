Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $638.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $641.10 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 307.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.62. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

