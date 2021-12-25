Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 2% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($20.50) and last traded at GBX 1,448 ($19.13). 7,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.76).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,520 ($20.08) to GBX 1,687 ($22.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.73.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.