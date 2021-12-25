AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $7.00 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.06.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

