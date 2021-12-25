Avalanche Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $114.99 or 0.00225317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $27.97 billion and approximately $982.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00029385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00502040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,351,521 coins and its circulating supply is 243,212,647 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.