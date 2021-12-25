Axis DeFi (AXIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $580,618.19

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $580,618.19 and $4,229.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

