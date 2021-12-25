Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0346 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $389,940.33 and $39,909.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

