BAB (BABB) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BAB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get BAB alerts:

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 56.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BAB and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.34 BAB Competitors $1.51 billion $103.17 million 13.15

BAB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s peers have a beta of -8.57, indicating that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.71% -36.52% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BAB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 845 4513 5263 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.69%. Given BAB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAB beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.