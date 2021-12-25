Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

BIDU opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

