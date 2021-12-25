Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.70

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $17.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 80,907 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

