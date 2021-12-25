Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Head-To-Head Review

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.7, indicating that its stock price is 570% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Independence Contract Drilling -107.72% -26.54% -15.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baytex Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 59.75%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Independence Contract Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.18 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.56 Independence Contract Drilling $83.42 million 0.34 -$96.64 million ($12.41) -0.24

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Independence Contract Drilling on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

