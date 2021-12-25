Beacon (BECN) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $589,085.18 and approximately $3,970.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00029517 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

