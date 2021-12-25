Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEEM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 581,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $195.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 206.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.