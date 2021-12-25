Bella Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.45 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $76.96 million and $10.45 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

