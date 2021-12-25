BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

