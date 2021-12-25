Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,491.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,474.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

