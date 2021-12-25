BENQI Reaches Market Cap of $57.87 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $57.87 million and $83.24 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

