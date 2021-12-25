Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE BBY opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

